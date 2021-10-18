DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation

-
The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park reopened Tuesday after a six month closure. The reopened area includes a stretch of ocean beach and dunes and a…
-
Free access to state parks and beaches ends this week.The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that…
-
DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation is giving residents additional time to weigh in on a proposed deal with an offshore wind company. The plan involves…
-
Delawareans trying to cope with this week’s cold weather by dreaming of a trip to Delaware State Parks to fish or picnic can start getting ready.2020…
-
A portion of bulkhead at the Indian River Inlet in the Delaware Seashore State Park is off limits indefinitely. And some people are unhappy about it.DNREC…
-
Officials with Delaware’s Division of Parks and Recreation say a historic barn in Brandywine Creek State Park is beyond repair and scheduled for…
-
The lifeguard hours for guarded beaches at Delaware State Parks are about to change. As the summer season winds to a close, there will be some limits to…