Delaware State Parks entrance fees start on March 1

Delaware State Parks 2023 entrance fees start next week.

Starting Wednesday, March 1, entrance fees at the Delaware State Parks will be in effect.

Entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. For out-of-state vehicles it’s $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks.

Those fees remain in effect through November 30 when the fee season ends.

Greg Abbott is the manager of the administrative services section for DNREC’s Parks and Recreation. He says money from those passes goes back into the parks.

"We're 70% self-funded, and so all the money that is raised and generated through our daily entrance program is used to support operation, maintenance and programming in state parks, and to staff our state parks," said Abbott.

Daily park entrance fees can be paid at credit-card machines at most park locations, to on duty attendants, or using self-registration envelopes at park entrances which can be placed in secure drop boxes.

Abbott says annual passes can still be purchased.

"The annual pass is $35 for Delaware residents, $70 for a non-resident, and that allows someone unlimited access to all of our state parks for the entire fee season from March through November,” said Abbott. “We do have some discounts that are available for military and some other folks that have low income. We try to make it affordable for everyone and try to accommodate folks at every level."

Annual passes can be purchased on the Parks and Recreation webpage.