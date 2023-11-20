Part of the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park is closed

DNREC closes part of the Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier because of ongoing structural analysis.

The World War II-era pier was closed by DNREC as part of an annual structural analysis that will see an evaluation of the entire pier once it’s complete.

DNREC’s Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens says the last 145 feet of the 1,300-foot pier has been closed while the rest of it can still be used.

"It's currently open, it's just that last portion. I think that equals 11% that is not accessible right now. So it's not that big of a closure as well. I guess that's the big news is people that want to use it's not like there's no fishing pier altogether," Bivens.

There have been multiple repair projects on the pier over the years.

Bivens notes the extent of repairs needed will not be known until the report is completed.

"We'll have a better understanding of what needs to happen in that section once we get the report back in full,” said Bivens. “It's a pretty in-depth study including people underneath in a boat, people in a wetsuit, of course people looking on top, and they're looking at every part of the structure."

Bivens notes the pier that goes back to World War II gets a lot of use, adding that ice and cold weather are its biggest enemies.

While the pier is well past its expectancy, there are no concrete plans to replace it, but Bivens adds there have been requests in capital requests to study to see what is needed for the pier.

It’s unknown when the closed portion of the pier will reopen.