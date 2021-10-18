-
The Delaware Treasurer’s Office is calling on Congress to expand access to a disability savings plan. The proposed expansion could allow 6 million more…
Delaware is piloting a new electronic ballot marking and cloud-based storage system for a limited population of voters during its presidential primary…
A bill expanding access to dental services for low-income adults on Medicaid sailed through a Senate committee Wednesday.Delaware is one of just three…
As Election Day in November approaches, the University of Delaware’s Center for Disabilities Studies is talking about civic engagement in the disability…
Delawareans with disabilities and their advocates rallied for more state funding at Legislative Hall yesterday Thursday.They’re pushing lawmakers to pass…
The ninth annual Disability Mentoring Day is Wednesday. Students from around the state are scheduled to gather at locations around the state and learn…
Nearly 250 young people with disabilities have enrolled in a state program to connect them with a job, which state officials are calling a success.Founded…
In his latest message, Gov. Jack Markell discussed efforts to include more people with disabilities in Delaware’s workforce.Taking advantage of the…
Former U.S Rep. Tony Coelho, author of the Americans with Disabilities Act will speak at a 25th anniversary celebration of the ADA’s passage in Dover…