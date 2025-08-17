Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council seeks public input for Five-Year State Plan

The Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council began working on its next Five-Year State Plan this month. The new plan will go into effect in October 2026.

The DDC doesn’t typically provide direct service. It acts as a legislative arm, focusing on educating and helping policy makers better support relatives and folks with disabilities.

The DDC develops its plan by consulting a variety of people and organizations. The current plan expires in September 2026 and focuses on self-advocacy, education, housing and healthcare.

DDC community relations officer Emmanuel Jenkins said the State Plan acts as the Council’s north star. And that means making sure it’s informed by people with disabilities, family members and service providers.

“Location is important in real estate – location, location, location,” Jenkins said. “But when we are talking about people who are going to benefit from this plan, we wanted to make sure that they got all people in it. We didn't want to leave any groups of people out. And for many years, we’re taught if people are talking about people with disabilities and people with disabilities are not there, are we really doing it the right way?”

The current plan focuses on increasing opportunities for integrated employment, expanding access to affordable and accessible housing and enhancing community supports.

The DDC hosted public forums in each county in July. It’s also hosting virtual focus groups this month to gather feedback from various groups.

Jenkins said the organization wants to hear from everyone – from New Castle County to Sussex, and from folks with disabilities as well as service providers.

“Everybody may not come to dinner, but if we go to them and bring dinner – which would be our survey, which would be our five year state plan draft – the people are more likely to come and enjoy because they didn't have to go anywhere,” Jenkins said.

He added DDC representatives are also going directly to group homes and homes in the foster care system to hear from children with disabilities, as well as seeking out veterans with disabilities.

Jenkins said the future plan will continue to cover self-advocacy, and he anticipated hearing suggestions on employment, insurance and education.