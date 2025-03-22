Highmark makes a six-figure commitment to improve health and wellness of people with disabilities

Highmark Delaware makes a major investment in Endless Possibilities in the Community or EPIC.

EPIC is a nonprofit that’s dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people with disabilities.

EPIC helps to keep members active to get exercise, it also provides social interaction, and the program allows caregivers get a respite.

Highmark made a six-figure financial commitment to ensure more people receive the support they need from EPIC without any delay.

"We made a significant contribution to EPIC, and that is really in 2 lines of business we have here in Delaware. One is our commercial line of business and the other one is our Medicaid line business,” said Todd Graham. president for Highmark Health Options. “So we keep together to give that contribution to EPIC, and that contribution allowed EPIC to actually double the number of members that they were serving across the state of Delaware."

The funding was recently celebrated at the Bear-Glasgow YMCA, but it not only continues the program there but also significantly addresses the waitlist, opening access to others.

"One of the key things that EPIC is doing is there in a number of YMCA's across Delaware, and what they're doing is adapting equipment to really help with people with physical and intellectual disabilities for them to use that exercise equipment and truly improve their quality of life," said Graham.

EPIC’s Day Services program has expanded to four new YMCA locations and the Hockessin Athletic Club, more than tripling the number of participants.

Highmark wouldn’t divulge the exact amount of the investment in Endless Possibilities in the Community.