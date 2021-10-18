Search Query
Delaware State Fire Marshal
Delaware Headlines
Dewey Beach lighthouse will not be rebuilt
Kelli Steele
,
A Dewey Beach landmark destroyed a year ago is not coming back. The Dewey Beach lighthouse was gutted by fire last April. Officials ruled arson the cause…
Listen
•
0:57