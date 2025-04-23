Delaware State Fire Commission wants to see changes from fire companies after alleged hate crime

The Delaware State Fire Commission wants to see policy changes at fire companies in the First State.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company revoked the memberships of two volunteer firefighters following an alleged hate crime and verbal harassment. Both face felony charges.

As part of standard procedure, the company notified police and the State Fire Commission.

The Commission published a public response, encouraging fire companies to reinforce inclusion and harassment prevention policies.

Investigator Frank Fioravaniti said the Commission’s general counsel is drafting a letter with policy recommendations for Delaware fire companies.

“And if they don't have these policies, we're requesting that they implement them,” Fioravaniti said. “If it's through their legal counsel or through your Board of Directors that they establish policies on harassment, sexual harassment, racial discrimination and so forth.”

The Commission doesn’t have the legal authority to do anything beyond make recommendations, though that could shift with recently proposed legislation, according to its executive director Sherry Lambertson.

The Commission oversees the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Delaware State Fire School and training and certification of emergency medical technicians.

Lambertson said the Joint Sunset Committee is drafting legislation that could change things.

“That piece of legislation is a very large piece that will add some authority to the Commission there,” Lambertson said. “There's also, we're seeking firefighter certification… We have some proposed legislation right now – it [is] currently not sponsored – to request our agency have law enforcement authority, and that would give us a lot of movement.”

Fioravaniti added implementing certifications would give the Commission more authority, as they could revoke certification in cases like the one in Millville.

As it stands, firefighters who lose their positions can still be hired at other fire companies.