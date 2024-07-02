Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office wants people to be careful and know the fireworks laws

While many fireworks shows take place for July 4th, some people choose to stay home and produce their entertainment.

As for what you can do legally.

Sparklers and ground-based displays can be purchased until July 4th, and the person buying them has to be at least 18-years-old.

Those sparklers and ground-based items can only be used on July 4th. Come July 5th they can’t be used again with the exception of the third day of Diwali and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

And they can be sold again between December 1st and January 1st.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone that fireworks can not only cause serious injuries or death, but they can also cause property damage.

The property damage to homes, vehicles or other items can come from misuse or not properly disposing of any sparklers or ground-based items after use.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says penalties for misuse of fireworks or possession of illegal fireworks are misdemeanors subject to a fine

Illegal fireworks in Delaware include bottle rockets, firecrackers and anything that can explode or shot in the air. Those items are also not sold in Delaware.

Any damage or injuries caused by the use of fireworks can result in felony charges.

This is why the Fire Marshal’s Office asks everyone to leave fireworks shows to the professionals, and go to one of the many shows across the state on July 4th.