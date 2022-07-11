State Fire Marshal's office introduces new K-9 team, while saying goodbye to current team

Delaware’s State Fire Marshal’s office announces a new K-9 Accelerant Detection team - as the current team heads to retirement.

The K-9 units assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are law enforcement teams which consist of the deputy fire marshal and a specialty trained canine.

They are called to fires to detect if an accelerant was used at the scene.

Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Pfaffenhauser and K-9 P.J. are the new team replacing the retiring team of Chief Deputy Fire Marshal John Galaska and K-9 Tanya.

"The state of Delaware only has one active dog. There was some overlap when I came back, Tanya was still in service, but the state of Delaware has one dog and right now that is P.J."

That was Pfaffenhauser who adds that P.J. – a Yellow Labrador Retriever born on December 7, Delaware Day – is a great worker.

"P.J. loves his job. He's ecstatic and he knows when I grab his food pouch, he's ready to go. He starts jumping around, and he gets excited."

P.J.’s training was provided by State Farm through their Arson Dog Program which partnered with Maine Specialty Dogs. P.J. is trained to sniff out ignitable liquids that may be used to start or spread a fire.

As for Tanya, the Labrador Retriever will live with Galaska and his family.

Galaska says he and Tanya were called to over 800 fires statewide.

"With 300 of those where Tanya actually did her seller detection duties. So she's been a great companion like I said I was just fortunate to have this opportunity. It's been a great part of my career, and I'm just thankful."

Like P.J., Tanya was also a product of the State Farm Arson Dog Program.

Tanya also participated in demonstrations and made public visits including to schools.