Delaware State Fire Marshal lifts burn ban, drought watch still in effect

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has lifted the statewide outside fire burn ban following some long awaited rainfall.

The burn ban had been in effect for over a month after ongoing record-breaking dry weather in the First State.

The office says if residents do decide to burn, they should keep fire a minimum of 50 feet from all structures, never use flammable liquids to start a fire and always have extinguishment materials on hand.

Delaware has seen about two and a half inches of rain over the past couple of weeks, although the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the statewide drought watch is still in effect.

Residents should continue to limit the watering of lawns and outdoor plants and minimize watering with drinkable water.

The drought watch has been in effect since October 25.