© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware State Fire Marshal lifts burn ban, drought watch still in effect

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published November 26, 2024 at 10:47 AM EST
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has lifted the statewide outside fire burn ban following some long awaited rainfall.

The burn ban had been in effect for over a month after ongoing record-breaking dry weather in the First State.

The office says if residents do decide to burn, they should keep fire a minimum of 50 feet from all structures, never use flammable liquids to start a fire and always have extinguishment materials on hand.

Delaware has seen about two and a half inches of rain over the past couple of weeks, although the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the statewide drought watch is still in effect.

Residents should continue to limit the watering of lawns and outdoor plants and minimize watering with drinkable water.

The drought watch has been in effect since October 25.
Tags
Politics & Government droughtDelaware State Fire Marshalburningrain
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich
Related Content
Load More