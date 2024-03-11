Legislation introduced to help avert book bans at public libraries

The Friends of Delaware Libraries is supporting HB299 which is the Delaware Libraries for All Act.

The legislation would add public libraries to the definition of “place of public accommodation” for purposes of Delaware’s Equal Accommodations Law.

"And places of public accommodation of course cannot do any kind of not letting people come in, it's good for everybody. The right to read therefore would be strengthened. The principles of state public accommodation laws and the first amendment would be affirmed and supported in libraries," said Kay Bowes, president of the Friends of Delaware Libraries.

If passed, HB299 would direct the Delaware Library Consortium to develop and adopt policies to ensure equitable access and the right to read for all Delawareans.

The Friends of Delaware Libraries say it addresses the issue of ensuring access to literature that amplifies LGBTQ+ and Black, Indigenous, and people of color’s voices.

Bowes says this would help prevent the banning of books seen elsewhere around the country.

"That would make sure that we could not be inundated with all kinds of bans on materials in the libraries that we have been seeing all over the country because we would be considered a place of public accommodation,” said Bowes. “So there could be no banning or very little."

But the Friends of Delaware Libraries says the legislation is also about libraries being community hubs for all people.

Bowes adds it would only involve public libraries, and not school libraries.

This bill is slated to be considered in the House Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee Tuesday.