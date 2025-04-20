Delaware lawmakers introduce bipartisan legislation to limit book bans in schools and libraries

Delaware lawmakers introduce the bipartisan Freedom to Read Act, which would ensure books are not removed from public and school libraries for identity-based, ideological or religious reasons.

With efforts expanding nationwide to limit access to certain reading materials in schools and libraries, State Rep. Krista Griffith (D-Fairfax) introduced House Bill 119 to get ahead of the curve.

While she explains Delaware has faced limited book ban attempts, this legislation would guarantee books could not be removed based on an author’s background or due to partisan, ideological or religious disapproval.

It also requires each school district and charter school to develop and implement policies and procedures to review objections to library material in school libraries.

Under the bill, only an enrolled student, parent or guardian or school personnel could make objections to school library material and any library material under review must remain available for use until the review process is completed.

Delaware State Librarian Annie Norman commends the legislation, especially its requirement for all libraries to implement collection development policies at a time she says kids need books more than ever.

“It's ironic to me, with low literacy rates nationally, the concern about what students shouldn't be reading is of more concern than the fact that students aren't reading at all," Norman said. "Books are a safe space — a safe way to learn about the world. Kids who read succeed. Everyone who reads succeeds."

While not facing challenges in Delaware, State Rep. DeShanna Neal (D-Wilmington) says their book My Rainbow, co-written with their transgender daughter Trinity Neal and based on the duo's lived experiences, has been banned in a number of states.

“We are at a place where we're about, I think up to 8 states where My Rainbow has been banned, and as Rep. Griffith mentioned, I've been working with PEN America because My Rainbow is about to be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit to ban it out of certain schools in Maryland," Rep. Neal said.

PEN America, a nonprofit organization with the goal of raising awareness around the protection of free expression through literature and human rights, also helped Rep. Griffith in drafting the legislation.

The only public known book removal case in Delaware occurred in September 2023 at Magnolia Middle School where at least 117 Japanese comic books were removed from classrooms following an informal complaint but were reportedly returned by February 2024.

"We've seen how outside pressure can create confusion, resulting in at least one temporary book ban and a pause on student clubs centered on [the voices of LGTBQ+ and people of color]. And that's why the [Delaware State Education Association] and our 14,000 public school educators are very thankful for the legislation that's being unveiled today," DSEA President Stephanie Ingram said.

The bill has Democratic and Republican sponsorship and awaits its first hearing in the House Administration Committee.