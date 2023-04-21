© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

A new program allows residents to use Delaware libraries to help clean their neighborhoods

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Keep Delaware Beautiful and Delaware Libraries launch a new partnership aimed at helping residents keep their communities clean.

The Check Out & Clean Up: Litter Clean Up Lending Program allows residents to check out clean-up kits in all Delaware libraries the way you normally check out a book.

Sarah Culler is program and outreach manager for Keep Delaware Beautiful.

"We were looking for yet another way to engage the community in getting out there and keeping our state clean, and so we thought what a better way than to become a part of the Delaware Libraries Library of Things. So they have a whole section of things other than books that you could check out so they love the idea," said Culler.

Culler notes this is a great opportunity to obtain service hours, and a way for anyone to care for their neighborhood.

She explains what’s in the kits.

"Each library has three kits that you can check out,” said Culler. “Each one has two litter grabbers, two vests, two trash bags, and a cleaning wipe to wipe your hands and anything else that you need, and it just goes back to the library when you're finished."

Culler notes this program is another way for Keep Delaware Beautiful to try and get people out to help clean their neighborhoods more, and she says Delaware Libraries were a willing partner.

Culler adds this program also aligns with Gov. John Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free initiative.

Keep Delaware Beautiful also encourages anyone taking part in this program to take before and after pictures of clean-up efforts and to upload them on their website.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
