-
If you are interested in adopting a dog or cat - now may be the perfect time.The Delaware Humane Association’s (DHA) adoption centers in Wilmington and…
-
The decision whether to go to the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) or the Delaware SPCA for animal welfare services is going to get a lot easier. The two…
-
The Delaware Humane Association (DHA)is this week’s spotlight shelter for Tour for Life 2021.Thenonprofit, no-kill animal care and adoption center is…
-
President-elect Biden’s two dogs - Champ and Major - are getting a lot of attention as they get ready to move into the White House this week. And now a…
-
The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) has received a generous donation from two well-known First State philanthropists.2020 was a tough year for everyone;…
-
One of President-elect Biden’s pets will mark a “first” for the White House come January. Dogs will once again return to the White House with the Biden…
-
The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is planning a major renovation of its Rehoboth Adoption Center. The Delaware Humane Association’s fundraising…
-
Pet shelters are making sure their pets are cared for - and adopted - during the coronavirus pandemic. Even with the pandemic keeping people home,…
-
A group from Brandywine Valley SPCA is heading to Texas Wednesday and Thursday to assist hurricane relief efforts involving displaced animals.10…