Delaware’s three person engine crew is in California helping to fight the more than 2,000-acre Dexter Fire.And they’re making progress to snuff out the…
The Delaware Forest Service is accepting applications for its 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program.The Delaware Forest Service offers the grants…
There’s a new app out that will help guide you through Delaware’s state forests. Delaware’s 21,000 acres of State Forests are now on Avenza Maps.“This was…
Funding for community tree projects in the First State is available again.The Delaware Urban and Community Forestry Program is offering support to…
A 21-member Delaware Forest Service wildfire crew is spending the next week-and-a-half in Arizona to help battle a blaze in the Tonto National Forest.…
A recent increase in severe deer damage to agricultural crops in Georgetown is prompting additional public deer harvest opportunities to assist local…
Delaware’s Forest Service (DFS) has published the newest edition of its popular “Big Trees of Delaware.” “The “Big Trees of Delaware” - it’s a program…
A destructive insect from Asia that attacks and kills ash trees showed up in another part of New Castle County. The Emerald ash borer was originally found…
State officials burned a field in Middletown this week to create habitat for pollinators. DelDOT performed the controlled burn Wednesday on 43 acres along…
Arbor Day 2019 is fast approaching, and with it the Delaware Forest Service’s annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. The goal of the contest is to teach…