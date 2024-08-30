Delaware reports its first West Nile Virus cases this year

Delaware sees its first cases of West Nile Virus in humans and horses this year.

Delaware’s Public Health Laboratory reports the first human case of the virus in New Castle County.

The person who contracted the mosquito-borne virus is now recovering in a hospital.

The Office of the State Veterinarian confirms two cases of the virus in horses. Their symptoms started about a week ago in Kent County. One is recovered and the other is still getting better.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health reported 4 human WNV cases in 2023, while the state’s Department of Agriculture reported seven equine cases and no Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases last year.

Both WNV and EEE are transmitted through mosquito bites, largely in the summer and fall. Peak transmission period runs from mid-August to mid-October.

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture and the Division of Public Health suggest wearing light-colored clothing, long sleeves and pants, and insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites.