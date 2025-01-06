More than 15% of Delaware homes have high levels of carcinogenic radon gas

The American Lung Association found high levels of radon gas are found in 15.4% of Delaware homes, according to its annual State of Lung Cancer report .

The Environmental Protection Agency has an action level of 4 picocuries per liter for radon, which is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. Radon is also the second leading cause of lung cancer, and the first for non-smokers.

Radon does not have an odor, taste or color.

ALA chief mission officer Deb Brown said there’s work to do in Delaware to address this potential health issue.

“Once formed, radon enters a building through cracks in the walls or basement floors or foundations and other openings, and then, as the radon decays, it releases radioactive byproducts that we inhale and can cause lung cancer. And because radon comes from rocks and soils, it really can be found anywhere.”

Brown encourages people to test their homes for radon.

“It really is important that we set a goal to get your radon level and your home down to the lowest level possible… Radon testing is relatively easy and low cost, and it could really save someone's life.”

Brown said if someone finds elevated levels of radon, the next step is to find a certified professional to take care of radon mitigation. People can reach out to the Delaware Division of Public Health for help finding certified professionals who take care of radon mitigation.