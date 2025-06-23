State and county cooling stations open through Delaware's heat wave

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services opened cooling stations statewide Monday through the heat wave.

Delaware is expected to experience extreme heat through Wednesday evening. DHSS has 10 cooling stations set up throughout the state open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

Sussex County has an additional four open and Kent County offered local libraries and the Harrington Senior Center as cooling stations.

DHSS deputy director of programs Faith Mwaura said the agency is particularly concerned for vulnerable populations

“We are welcoming spaces, so that's part of our messaging in terms of just allowing people to come in and feel like that's a space where they can be comfortable, a space where they have cold water, they have ice,” Mwaura said.

These stations are free to access.

Mwaura said DHSS is working on getting snacks to the cooling stations, and they already offer some chargers for visitors’ phones.

“We are always extremely concerned about the populations that we serve, especially people without stable housing, individuals who are medically fragile, families with small children, seniors who are living alone or without AC and people with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, etc.,” Mwaura said.

Mwaura added DHSS hasn’t regularly opened cooling stations in the past, but the organization opened stations due to poor air quality last year. She said these cooling stations – like other DHSS locations – have an open door policy.

Extreme heat is expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The state’s Division of Public Health recommended folks stay in air conditioned spaces, wear lightweight clothing and limit outdoor activity.

There are several cooling stations in each county, including several opened by state and county offices.

New Castle County:

Claymont State Service Center at 3301 Green Street, Claymont (302-792-6505)

DHSS Canby Park Office at 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington (302-434-3340)

Hudson State Service Center at 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (302-283-7500)

Kent County:

Smyrna State Service Center at 200 South DuPont Blvd. Suite 101, Smyrna (302-514-4503)

Williams State Service Center at 805 River Road, Dover (302-857-5000)

Harrington Senior Center at 101 Railroad Ave, Harrington (302-398-4224)

All local libraries

Sussex County: