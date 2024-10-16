Delaware Division of Public Health releases annual report on cancer incidence rates, mortality

Delaware’s Division of Public Health releases an updated report on cancer and mortality trends in the state.

DPH reports incidence rates and mortality for all cancer types decreased in Delaware at slightly steeper rates than the national averages. The First State saw mortality go down by an average of 1.8%, compared to the national rate of 1.5% between 2007 and 2021.

Delaware now ranks 16th among states for highest cancer mortality. DPH Cancer Prevention and Control Bureau cancer epidemiologist Sumitha Nagarajan said the state has improved since the 1990s when it ranked much worse.

“I believe Delaware was ranked second for all-site cancer mortality. So we've seen that number go down. So, getting those preventative measures and Delaware is getting diagnosed at earlier stages that lead to better survival rates.”

Some findings in Delaware reflect nationwide issues, like increased rates of breast and prostate cancers and disparities between races.

“That's not unique to Delaware,” Nagarajan said. “That's some of the key areas that all states are working on.”

DPH’s Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control chief Dawn Hollinger said it’s important to educate the public and encourage early screenings.

“These reports are very helpful to us because it shows us where we are, not just with overall cancer, but with site-specific cancers,” Hollinger said. “And that serves as a guideline for us, and it helps inform our program and our practices year over year.”

Nagarajan added cancer that’s caught sooner leads to better outcomes and encourages Delawareans to continue getting early screenings.