Warming centers will be open throughout the state

With the state experiencing frigid temperatures, the Department of Health and Social Services is helping those looking for relief.

Warming centers in all three counties are open for those seeking warmth and comfort.

"We've made space available in offices in all three counties to allow people to come in, get out of the weather, get something warm to drink, get something to snack to eat, be safe, be in a place that you can get out of the weather," said Division of Social Services director Tom Hall

They will be open from 8am until 4:30pm through Friday.

Hall says they will also help those who might need further help to stay warm outside those hours.

"That's part of the conversation we're going to have with every client that comes in is what's the next step, and how can we help you get there? So those are going to be on an individual basis, some clients are going to be eligible for services that others aren't, so we'll help them decide what fits them and try to make those services available as fast as we can for them," said Hall.

Options include shelter services and identifying Code Purple sites.

Hall notes that people with service animals are welcome, but if you have pets at home you’re worried about, DHSS is partnering with the Division of Animal Welfare to keep the pets safe.

He can’t guarantee keeping the pets at the various warming centers, but Hall says they will identify places to keep them safe.

In New Castle County, the sites will be at the Claymont State Service Center, DHSS Canby Park Office in Wilmington, and DHSS Churchman's Corporate Center in New Castle.

In Kent County, the sites are at the Smyrna State Service Center and DHSS Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover.

In Sussex County, you can go to the Laurel State Service Center, Anna C. Shipley State Service Center in Seaford, and Thurman Adams State Service Center in Georgetown.

The Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro is another site, and some local public libraries are also participating. DHSS says you should reach out to the libraries for more information including hours.