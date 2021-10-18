-
State environmental regulators announced Tuesday that a spring fire at the Delaware City Refinery that injured two people violated the facility’s air…
A fire at the Delaware City Refinery injures two workers.The fire started around 1:40 Wednesday afternoon according to refinery officials.In-house…
The Delaware City Refinery has been hit with more permit violations by state environmental officials. Two Notices of Violation sent to the Delaware City…
State environmental regulators and the company that runs the Delaware City Refinery have reached a settlement over a series of air quality permit…
The Delaware City Refining Company will pay DNREC administrative penalties totaling $950,000 to resolve a litany of air quality violations spanning from…
Rezoning approved by New Castle County Council Tuesday paves the way for a warehouse and distribution center planned along Rt. 7 in the Delaware City…
After Sunday’s fire at the Delaware City Refinery, some residents are complaining of poor communication and unanswered questions. The fire at the Delaware…
PBF Energy and its partner The Linde Group recently broke ground on a hydrogen plant at the Delaware City Refinery. The plant will help the refinery…
The Delaware City Refinery will pay $218,000 in fines to settle a series of state environmental violations.In one settlement with DNREC, the refinery,…
Employees at Delaware City Refinery are nervously eyeing their future after Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a major competitor, recently filed for…