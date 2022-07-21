© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

DNREC is investigating release of emissions at Delaware City Refinery

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
DNREC says an outage at the Delaware City Refinery causing the release of excess pollution emissions at the Delaware City Refinery was resolved by midday.

The outage at the refinery happened at about 4:30 this Thursday morning at the carbon monoxide boiler on the fluid coking unit.

DNREC learned that the outage caused the unpermitted emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, and particulate matter.

The DNREC Division of Air Quality assessed and monitored the situation after the boiler came back online with the monitoring station near the Delaware City not showing elevated levels of particulate matter resulting from the outage.

DNREC doesn’t expect the release will impact public health and safety.

DNREC is investigating the unpermitted release and will take appropriate follow-up action, including enforcement if warranted.

Delaware Headlines Delaware City RefineryDNRECEmissionsPollution
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry