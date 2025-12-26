DNREC orders Delaware City Refining Company to install sensors to detect air pollution

Delaware’s Dept. of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is ordering the Delaware City Refining Company in New Castle to install sensors that detect pollution.

The order comes after the crude-oil production site reported an extended leak last month . DNREC’s announcement said it first heard fromDelaware City Refining Company on November 27, reporting a leak of butane and other volatile organic compounds caused by an equipment malfunction.

The initial report said the leak lasted less than two hours and exceeded 1,000 pounds per hour.

But the refinery, owned by PBF Energy, told the state this month that the leak started earlier and was larger thanfirstreported. The actual duration was about nineteen hours, and the refinery released 108.75 tons of chemicals in total.

More than 86,000 people live within a 5-mile radius of the refinery.

Butane and other volatile organic compounds are highly flammable. Its toxicity is relatively low, but concentrated exposure can have short- and long-term health and environmental effects.

DNREC’s statement said the Nov. 27 leak was “not a public health threat” because butane spreads through the air quickly outdoors, and “does not lower oxygen levels.”

It’s not the first time the chemical manufacturer has reported high levels of pollutants. This summer the refinery reported a sulfur dioxide leak that lasted for more than two weeks.

Since the leakinNovember, the refinery has reportedthree more to DNREC’s website. Two of these were sulfur dioxide leaks , and the other was a carbon monoxide leak.

Exposure to either can beharmfulto people. High exposure to sulfur dioxide causes skin and eye irritation, along with coughing and shortness of breath. High exposure to carbon monoxide can cause nausea, dizziness, and fatigue.

Now the state says PBF Energy must install sensors at the refinery property line, to measure chemicals and send alerts when levels surpass a set limit. PBF can appeal this order but otherwise has until February 20 to make the change.

DNREC said PBF Energy uses these censors at its locations in California.