-
A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the…
-
Delaware City is getting an influx of cash for environmentally-friendly projects. Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control…
-
Rezoning approved by New Castle County Council Tuesday paves the way for a warehouse and distribution center planned along Rt. 7 in the Delaware City…
-
The company that owns the Delaware City Refinery took a big hit in the second quarter of 2017.New-Jersey based PBF Energy suffered a suffered a $111…
-
On the west side of Fort Dupont’s sprawling coastal campus, a yellow backhoe is taking bites out a squat red-brick building that once housed state-run…
-
Delawareans who want to take a scenic route often forego Routes 1 and 13 and drive Route 9 along Delaware Bay between Dover and New Castle. Now, the state…