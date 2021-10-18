-
The Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust convicts a former Dewey Beach police officer for an assault he lied about. In 2019, then Dewey…
-
Prosecutors have filed murder charges against the estranged boyfriend of a woman found dead in her New Castle County home months ago.35-year-old Justin…
-
Delaware’s Attorney General announced the indictment of 14 gang members on more than 100 charges Monday. The defendants are part of a gang called…
-
State police confirm a second victim associated with Tuesday’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School. In addition to the 38-year-old…
-
A Middletown man pleads guilty in federal court to targeting a Newark Planned Parenthood with a molotov cocktail. Over a year ago, 19 year-old Samuel…
-
Inside a secretive Department of Correction building, the state opened a new intelligence facility to improve security in Delaware prisons. The new…
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say weapons and ammunition were seized during an outbound inspection at the Port of Wilmington late last…
-
Testing Delaware’s backlog of rape kits is starting to produce evidence police hope can put criminals in prison.Wilmington Police recently charged a man…
-
The man convicted of a Wilmington shooting last fall and suspected of a mass shooting in Maryland that took place the same day was sentenced to 40 years…
-
A former Chemours employee pled guilty late last week to stealing trade secrets from the company and attempting to sell them to Chinese investors.Jerry…