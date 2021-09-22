© 2021
Delaware Headlines

Former Dewey Beach officer convicted for assault

Delaware Public Media | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 22, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust convicts a former Dewey Beach police officer for an assault he lied about.

 

In 2019, then Dewey Beach officer Gregory Lynch climbed onto a stretcher and repeatedly punched an injured, unaggressive victim in the face, leaving them with a concussion and broken nose.

 

Lynch later lied in a sworn affidavit that the victim had strangled someone and inappropriately touched a police officer, claims later debunked by EMTs and fellow officers.

 

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says in a statement “Abuse of authority, brutality and dishonesty are cardinal sins for any law enforcement officer.”

 

Jennings thanks the EMTs and officers that came forward after the beating and blew a whistle on his actions.

 

Lynch pleaded guilty Wednesday to perjury and assault. He’ll serve one year of supervised probation and be permanently barred from serving as a police officer.

 

With his felony conviction, Lynch will also be prohibited from buying or possessing a firearm.

 

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Delaware HeadlinescrimepoliceDewey BeachDelaware Department of JusticeConvitionAssault
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
