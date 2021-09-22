Former Dewey Beach officer convicted for assault

The Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust convicts a former Dewey Beach police officer for an assault he lied about.

In 2019, then Dewey Beach officer Gregory Lynch climbed onto a stretcher and repeatedly punched an injured, unaggressive victim in the face, leaving them with a concussion and broken nose.

Lynch later lied in a sworn affidavit that the victim had strangled someone and inappropriately touched a police officer, claims later debunked by EMTs and fellow officers.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says in a statement “Abuse of authority, brutality and dishonesty are cardinal sins for any law enforcement officer.”

Jennings thanks the EMTs and officers that came forward after the beating and blew a whistle on his actions.

Lynch pleaded guilty Wednesday to perjury and assault. He’ll serve one year of supervised probation and be permanently barred from serving as a police officer.

With his felony conviction, Lynch will also be prohibited from buying or possessing a firearm.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.