The University of Delaware enacts new COVID-19 protocols for those who attend events at the university later this week. Starting this Friday, September…
A new program offering at-home COVID tests at Delaware’s libraries is going better than expected. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) started a…
As COVID cases rise again in Delaware, state officials reiterate their recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The 7-day average of new cases…
New Castle County is ending its COVID testing sites.The county began its COVID testing operation in June of last year in partnership with the state and…
The University of Delaware detected a spike in COVID-19 cases among students this week. The school is beefing up safety precautions in response. UD…
State health officials are trying to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases to flood the hospitals over the holidays. The Division of Public Health…
Appointment-only coronavirus testing sites open at five additional Delaware Walgreens Tuesday.It may be just in time, as the optimal window to be tested…
Delaware is administering more tests for COVID-19 than it ever has before. The state increased its testing efforts and officials say the demand is there…