The nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases is showing up in the First State as well. COVID hospitalizations, new daily cases and percent of people testing…
Some performance venues in Delaware may qualify for a chunk of the latest round of federal COVID relief.The Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG)…
The University of Delaware rolled back some restrictions put in place two weeks ago to deal with a spike in COVID-cases among students.The size limit on…
The University of Delaware detected a spike in COVID-19 cases among students this week. The school is beefing up safety precautions in response. UD…
One more Delawarean has died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total coronavirus death toll to 1,027 Thursday.The latest victim was a 66-year-old…
State public health officials urge Delawareans not to go out or gather with others on New Year’s Eve to prevent spread of the coronavirus. State officials…
Health policy researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia predict a second wave of COVID-19 nationwide. But they note transmission rates are…
The First State is seeing new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.Delaware’s Division of Public Health says it is looking into a surge in…
Cases of the coronavirus continue to be found on university campuses in Delaware. Officials at the state’s biggest school think the problem is off-campus…
Delaware’s largest university reports 66 cases of the coronavirus since classes started last week. All but one of the University of Delaware’s cases are…