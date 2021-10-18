-
The success of this summer’s Virtual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is prompting a year round effort, available virtually and in person. The nationally…
The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Wilmington’s annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival.But it will not be business as usual for the event in 2020.The sounds of…
The City of Wilmington is rescinding all permits for public gatherings through at least the end of June in response to the coronavirus. That includes…
The East Coast’s largest free Jazz fest will feature R&B singer-songwriterBrian McKnight, Cuban Jazz icon Arturo Sandoval, Wilmington natives Ernie Watts…
Wilmington’s Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns next week, starting up Wednesday and running through Friday. And while Clifford Brown is Wilmington’s…
The City of Wilmington is gearing up to host it's annual jazz festival named in honor of the city’s famed trumpeter, Clifford Brown. The DuPont Clifford…
Some of the nation’s top trumpet players are in Wilmington this week for the inaugural Clifford Brown Jazz Trumpet Consortium. Named in honor of jazz…