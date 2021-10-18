-
A new commissioner oversees Delaware’s 17 prisons and community corrections centers starting Thursday. And many priorities remain the same. Claire…
Gov. John Carney is moving some people around in his administration.Department of Correction (DOC) Commissioner Claire DeMatteis is shifting to serve as…
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
State lawmakers questioned the Departments of Correction and Homeland Security about their respective budget asks Wednesday.Members of the Joint Finance…
The Department of Corrections is making a big budget request next year to renovate some of the state’s prisons.The department wants to address aging…
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is suspending in-person visitation in state prisons again.The order goes into effect Thursday at all Level V…
The Department of Correction is trying to keep the flu season from exacerbating the danger of infection in First State prisons. People haven’t had to…
State officials say the outbreak of COVID-19 that happened at two correctional facilities last month is nearly gone. The Department of Correction (DOC)…
Delaware’s Department of Correction now has a better idea of how widespread the COVID-19 outbreak is at at the Sussex Correctional Institution. DOC says…
Delaware’s Department of Correction (DOC) has accepted a gift of disposable masks from a celebrity prison reform group. The REFORM Alliance was founded by…