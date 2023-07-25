Delaware nonprofits to receive ARPA capital projects funding for housing services

Nearly six-million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act capital projects funding is going to nonprofits providing housing services.

The investments totaling $5.7 million will be focused on communities hit hardest during the pandemic.

"This last piece of $5.7 million is for projects that specifically help with housing, and we know that so many people suffered for lack of housing during the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic. These projects help veterans who are homeless, foster kids who are in transition from foster homes who need transitional housing, and homeless people - particularly in Kent and Sussex Counties," said Claire DeMatteis, Delaware’s ARPA coordinator.

The Home of the Brave in Milford is getting $350,000 to renovate its facility to serve more homeless vets and provide services such as individual case management, mental health counseling, life skills training, and educational services.

More than $2.4 million heads to the Springboard Collaborative to build shelter villages for homeless adults in central and southern Delaware, and $2.5 million goes to Children and Families First to support renovations at their Seaford House Transitional Residence.

$470,000 is headed to the Delmarva Clergy United in Social Action Foundation in Ellendale for renovations to expand the number of beds its offers to keep homeless off the streets.

"These nonprofit agencies that are receiving these funds are doing terrific work particularly in Kent and Sussex counties where we know there are pockets of homelessness. Places like Ellendale and Seaford, Georgetown, Dover and Milford," said DeMatteis.

This funding is on top of $65 million in capital projects announced earlier this year for community centers and $40 million for libraries in all three counties.