Two State Department heads confirmed by senate

Two big seats in Gov. John Carney’s cabinet were filled Wednesday.

The State Senate approved Carney’s nominations for the Department of Education and Department of Human Resources.

Mark Holodick will lead the DOE as schools grapple with COVID related staffing shortages, and Carney continues to push for his Wilmington Learning Collaborative.

Holodick brings decades of experience in the Delaware school system, working as superintendent for the Brandywine School District and most recently serving at the Delaware Academy for School Leadership at the University of Delaware.

Senators also approved Carney’s new Department of Human Resources Secretary. Claire DeMatteis will transition from her current role managing federal stimulus dollars.

DeMatteis served as secretary for the Department of Correction prior to that and spent ten years with President Joe Biden as senior counsel back when he was a U.S. Senator.

DeMatteis was tapped by Carney for her experience with staffing in the hopes she can help improve recruitment and retention across the entire state workforce.

