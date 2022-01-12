© 2022
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Two State Department heads confirmed by senate

Delaware Public Media | By Roman Battaglia
Published January 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST
leg_hall_clouds.JPG
Delaware Public Media

Two big seats in Gov. John Carney’s cabinet were filled Wednesday.

The State Senate approved Carney’s nominations for the Department of Education and Department of Human Resources.

Mark Holodick will lead the DOE as schools grapple with COVID related staffing shortages, and Carney continues to push for his Wilmington Learning Collaborative.

Holodick brings decades of experience in the Delaware school system, working as superintendent for the Brandywine School District and most recently serving at the Delaware Academy for School Leadership at the University of Delaware.

Senators also approved Carney’s new Department of Human Resources Secretary. Claire DeMatteis will transition from her current role managing federal stimulus dollars.

DeMatteis served as secretary for the Department of Correction prior to that and spent ten years with President Joe Biden as senior counsel back when he was a U.S. Senator.

DeMatteis was tapped by Carney for her experience with staffing in the hopes she can help improve recruitment and retention across the entire state workforce.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentJohn CarneyClaire DeMatteisMark HolodickDelaware SenateDelaware State Senate
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
See stories by Roman Battaglia