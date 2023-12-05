Delaware will offer tuition incentive to hire more certified nurse assistants

Delaware is implementing a tuition incentive program to help recruit certified nurse assistants in the face of staffing shortages in the state.

Delaware’s Department of Human Resources has selected three agencies – one in each county – to train CNAs, and the state will cover the tuition cost for candidates up to $3,000 per student.

The training facilities are the Bear Professional Institute, the Delaware Skills Center, and Sussex County Vo Tech School District.

Claire DeMatteis is the Secretary of the Department of Human Resources.

"We determine that one barrier for candidates who want to be certified nurse assistants are the tuition cost. The new program that the state is rolling out will provide a tuition incentive for anyone who wants to become a certified nurse assistant. We will hire that candidate as a state employee. We will pay for their training to become certified," said DeMatteis.

As part of the program, candidates are required to work with the state for two years following certification.

When certified, they would receive a state salary of $34,000 as well as a comprehensive compensation package including health and retirement benefits, paid time off, and learning and development opportunities.

DeMatteis says this incentive is a direct result of the amount of CNA shortages in the state.

"For certified nurse assistants in two of our agencies we're looking at vacancy rates in the 40 to 50% range which is why we're taking this extra step with this tuition incentive," said DeMatteis.

The Department of Human Resources is pursuing a similar tuition program for licensed practical nurses.