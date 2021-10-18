-
The Delaware State Senate confirmed four of Gov. John Carney’s cabinet nominees Wednesday. Senators approved Nicole Majeski as the new DelDOT secretary,…
The Delaware Department of Labor is seeking more state funding to eliminate some backlogs and waiting lists for services.The department has had a backlog…
Delaware seeks to reduce its high rates of incarceration and recidivism by revamping its re-entry procedures.Gov. John Carney (D) signed an executive…
Delaware lawmakers examined the practices of a workforce training program accused of breaking labor laws. The program received about 167,000 in taxpayer…
Gov. John Carney (D-Delaware) has made his pick for the next secretary of the Department of Labor.Carney is nominating Cerron Cade to replace Patrice…
Sallie Mae is asking Delaware for more than $2 million in grants to bring about 300 jobs to the state. The consumer banking giant is planning to boost its…