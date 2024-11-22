Wilmington Mayor-elect John Carney names Cerron Cade as chief of staff

Wilmington Mayor-elect John Carney announces current Office on Management and Budget Director Cerron Cade will serve as his chief of staff.

Cade and Carney have a long history together, including his role as Carney’s campaign manager during his 2016 race for governor.

“Cerron has been a trusted advisor and an exceptional leader throughout his career,” said Carney in a statement. “His deep knowledge of government operations, strategic insight, and dedication to public service make him the ideal choice to help guide our city. I look forward to working closely with Cerron to address the needs of our community and deliver results for the people we serve.”

In 2017, Cade was appointed as director of the Delaware Economic Development Office, where he oversaw the office’s transition into the Delaware Division of Small Business.

A year later, Carney appointed Cade as Delaware’s Secretary of Labor and since 2021, Cade has served as the OMB Director, where he manages Delaware’s $6 billion operations budget.

“Serving alongside Mayor-elect Carney is an honor, and I am excited to help advance his vision for Wilmington,” said Cade. “Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to finding solutions that make government work better for the people it serves, and I look forward to bringing that same commitment to the Mayor’s Office.”

Carney is set to succeed Mike Purzycki who has served as Wilmongton’s mayor since 2017.