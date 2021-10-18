Carlos Holmes

-
Delaware State University considers its fall semester amid the pandemic a success.College enrollment was down this fall across the country. But enrollment…
Officials at Delaware State University says they hope members of Congress approve funding for historically black colleges and universities soon.Congress…
Delaware State University officials are investigating the source of Tuesday’s text message falsely alerting the campus of an active shooter.DSU spokesman…
Delaware State University is receiving federal funding to help preserve a historic building on its campus.The National Park Service is giving DSU $500,000…
History Matters digs into the Delaware Historical Society’s archives each month to explore connections between key people, places, and events in history…