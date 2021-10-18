-
Three recent acts of harassment and bullying against members of the Lewes/Rehoboth LGBTQ community have community leaders asking - why?Fay Jacobs is…
CAMP (Create A More Positive)Rehoboth has hired a new executive director.More than a year after the death of the organization’s founding director -Steve…
Connecting with health resources is an issue many face in Sussex County— including LGBTQ seniors. LGBTQ community service organization CAMP Rehoboth…
Saturday is the 30th Anniversary of World AIDS Day. And the First State will mark the occasion. World AIDS Day provides an opportunity for people to unite…
Plans to remember CAMP Rehoboth co-founder and a longtime equality activist Steve Elkins are taking shape. The 67-year-old Elkins died on March 15th after…
The co-founder and executive director of CAMP Rehoboth and a longtime fighter for equality legislation in Delaware has died from lymphoma, according to a…
Friday marks the 29th World AIDS Day. The day seeks to provide an opportunity for people to unite in the fight against HIV and raise awareness of the…
Delaware will host several HIV and AIDS awareness events this week to mark the 29th annual World AIDS Day. A candlelight vigil is scheduled in Rehoboth…
The Delaware music ensemble is partnering with CAMP Rehoboth for a new three-part concert series in Sussex County.Melomanie is a five person music group…
The gay dating app SCRUFF has named Rehoboth Beach one of the world’s top destinations for LGBT travelers. The survey was based off the rankings of more…