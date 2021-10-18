-
Delaware named its 2022 Teacher of the Year this weekThe honor goes to Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School.Tabron is…
-
A former Brandywine School District Superintendent is nominated to be the Delaware's next Education Secretary. Gov. John Carney taps Mark Holodick as his…
-
Delaware’s 2022 Teacher of the Year is Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School. Gov. John Carney made the announcement Monday…
-
What’s next for the former Brandywine Country Club in Brandywine Hundred remains up in the air.Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we…
-
A group of New Castle County school districts and charter schools are banding together to help some high school seniors reach the finish line. Several…
-
The state is scheduled to decide next month what path it will tell districts and charters to take as they formulate school reopening plans.But one…
-
The Brandywine School District has a new superintendent. The school board voted unanimously this week to appoint interim superintendent Lincoln Hohler to…
-
The Brandywine School District hosted two public forums this week seeking input about what characteristics to look for in its next superintendent. Mark…
-
The search to replace Superintendent Mark Holodick starts in earnest this week in the Brandywine School District.Brandywine School Board President Ralph…
-
The Brandywine School District has settled on interim leadership while it searches for a new full-time superintendent.Lincoln Hohler will take over as…