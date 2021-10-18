-
Two beach towns in Sussex County are getting more sand on their beaches as part of a Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The U.S. Army Corps of…
Beach replenishment at Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock and Bowers Beach is expected to start soon.DNREC announced it will begin the work in February,…
Delaware’s beaches saw minor to moderate damage from this week’s nor’easter, with Bethany Beach faring the worst of all.After the recent nor’easter,…
Monday’s storm brought a lot of wind, rain and some road closures, but Delaware’s beaches remained intact. State shoreline and waterway administrator Tony…
Restoration efforts at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge are complete and officials say it’s strong enough to withstand future storms.Officials call it…
Work to restore a rock wall at Mispillion Harbor is underway with help from National Wildlife Foundation funds. The goal is to protect birds migrating…
Tropical Storm Hermine was expected to cause significant beach erosion in Delaware, but experts said the effects of the storm are minimal.“The water was…
It’s now easier for Delaware property owners to protect their share of the state’s shoreline from erosion using a more natural method.Delaware has created…
Gov. Jack Markell (D) is seeking nearly $2.6 million in federal disaster relief funds after a late January nor’easter pummeled Delaware’s beaches and…
On the heels of a historic winter storm in January, coastal Delaware is bracing for more flooding and snow accumulation into Tuesday -- and officials say…