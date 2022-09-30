Remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring rain, wind, and coastal flooding to Delaware

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be felt in Delaware this weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling this a multi-faceted event with rain, wind, and coastal flooding hitting the First State this weekend into early next week.

The most significant rainfall threat will be Friday night into Saturday – more rain is possible in Sussex County than the rest of the state.

Meteorologist Lee Robertson explains what to expect from this system.

"That's going to increase the wind over the area over the next several days, and again lead to more rainfall, shower chances through the weekend and into early next week Monday and Tuesday. So again additional rainfall is expected into early next week. We can have another inch or two as we go through Sunday, Monday, and into Tuesday," said Robertson.

Robertson notes the effects in Delaware won’t be nearly as bad as Florida or South Carolina, but advises to not take it lightly especially the threat of coastal flooding and possible flooding statewide in low drainage areas.

Winds may die down later Saturday, but Robertson says heavy winds will pick back up Sunday and continue into Monday.

"The winds are expected to increase again to that 25 to 30, 35 mph and we could even see some gusts as high as 40 miles per hour along the coast down there in Sussex County even along the bay as you go into Kent County," said Robertson.

This storm still brings a high risk of rip currents and possible beach erosion according to Robertson.

He adds this storm is similar to a winter nor’easter, but with no snow.

As for the next day of possible dry weather with sunny blue skies? Looks like Wednesday.