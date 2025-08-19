Delaware will feel some impact from Hurricane Erin this week

As Hurricane Erin makes its way north off the Atlantic coast, Delaware will feel some effects.

The National Weather Service says it will just be a coastal event, with the effects already being felt at the beaches in the form of rough current coming in off of the ocean.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zack Cooper.

"The worst definitely looks to be late Wednesday and through the day Thursday, as the center makes its closest approach, but seas are going to stay elevated for quite some time, even as the system pulls away,” said Cooper. “So winds will decrease, but the last thing to go will be kind of this high wave height for the ocean facing beaches, which those will be pretty slow to come down even into the weekend. They're going to be elevated five to eight feet, potentially."

Cooper notes those lingering effects will last through Friday and into Saturday.

He explains what coastal Delaware can expect.

"Beach erosion, coastal flooding, high rip current risk, which is already in place and will just continue through the end of the week. So it's going to be those coastal hazards, confined to the coast, but still pretty significant for beachgoers and folks close to the coast," said Cooper.

The high rip current risk is already taking place and Cooper says going into the water is not worth it. It’s even dangerous for experienced swimmers.

And while some rain is expected this week, it’s not directly associated with Erin, and is part of what steers the storm out to sea.