Arts Playlist: Meet me at the Brandywine

Many Delawareans make short trek across the border to Chadds Ford, PA to visit the Brandywine Museum of Art. And now the museum is partnering with ARTZ Philadelphia to help people with dementia make that same trek and discuss the museum’s artwork.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talked with ARTZ Philadelphia Susan Shifrin says these groups use the artwork as a springboard to talk about their own lives and build up self-esteem. about "Meet Me at the Museum and Make Memories" at the Brandywine River Museum.

In a world where people spend seconds and not minutes enjoying artwork, Shifrin said the program could surprise you.

"So to imagine a group of people, who are thought by society to be cognitively experiencing deficit, imagine their having enough to say, enough to see and enough to discuss that we could spend an entire hour on one work of art."

Those with dementia can use the artwork as a springboard to talk about their own lives and build up self-esteem, Shifrin said.

"And they feel comfortable about taking some risks. Risks like speaking up when ordinarily they wouldn’t feel confident enough to do that."

The next “Meet me at the Museum and Make Memories” program is Feb. 28 at the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, PA.

