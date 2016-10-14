Arts Playlist: Charles Parks - The Man Behind the Art

A new book showcasing the work of Delaware sculptor Charles Parks debuts later this month. The artist is known nationally for his Madonna sculptures in San Francisco, Chicago and Wilmington.

In this week’s Arts Playlist - Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talked with the Director of the Charles Parks Foundation June Peterson about the sculptor, his love of Delaware and the Brandywine River and the new book Charles Parks: The Man Behind the Art.

"No definitive biography had been written about him… The state owns all his works and we wanted to do a great big beautiful book about him," Peterson said.

The book features vivid photos of Park’s work, Peterson says, giving readers insight into his love of the Brandywine River and the First State.

Though nationally known, Peterson said her favorite of Parks’ works sits a little closer to home.

"I have about a four-foot seated sculpture of myself and my dog in bronze. That sits in my house and that’s my favorite," she said.



Charles Parks: The Man Behind the Art will be released later this month.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.