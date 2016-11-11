Arts Playlist: Delaware artist mixes paint with nature

Delaware painter Linda Celestian's new show Fluent is inspired by all things big and small in nature. In this weeks Delaware In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talked to the artist about her new exhibit at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

Celestian uses a system of tilting the canvas to let layers of paint dry, helping to create different effects.

“So the way the paint runs is the way that water reacts in nature. So I always say I’m in partnership with the ways of the laws of nature," Celestian said.

She also uses turpentine in her work to separate the paint like oil and water.

"Things like rock formations or froth on a wave in the ocean. So that's something that I emulate when I drop turpentine into the paint."

Fluent is on display through November 23 at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in the Carvel State Building in Wilmington.

