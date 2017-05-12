Arts Playlist: Through the First State lens

Delaware photographer Kevin Fleming has been all over the world, from sheep ranches in New Zealand, to the arctic and even war-torn Somalia. But he tells Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart, these days he prefers taking pictures right here in the First State.

Fleming’s photo exhibit Definitely Delaware is on display at the Historic Houses of Odessa.

It’s full of wildlife photos from across the state. Fleming thinks many use sunlight as the perfect backdrop.

"If you’re going to go for good photographs, go near sunrise or sunset. And that’s a great start. Try to find something interesting and figure out an interesting way to show it."

Fleming calls that putting it a verb into a photograph.

"I try to get somewhere about a half an hour before sunrise, because that can be the best light of the day. Once the sun comes up, you might be done."

Sometimes you have to be in the right place at the right time.

The photo exhibit runs through July 16.

