Arts Playlist: Music School of Delaware dedicates new wing

The Music School of Delaware celebrates the opening of its newest wing over the weekend.

President Kate Ransom says said the wing is part of a multi-phase project that started almost a decade ago.

“We actually built the new wing and finished it right as the recession hit. So we were actually going to do our ribbon cutting and finish our fundraising at that point, but instead we had to suspend our campaign. We were all reeling from the economic circumstances,” Ransom said.

Fortunately, Ransom says donor Bill Stegeman helped get the ball rolling again.

“At that time we took a construction loan. The recession has been very slow, the recovery has been very slow. The big news for us was last spring when Dr. Stegeman, who’s a board member and avid music lover, he paid off the construction loan and that completed phase one.”

Stegeman's gift earned him the right to name the new wing. It’s called Johann Sebastian Bach Music Wing.

The second phase of the project will be the renovation of the Wilmington campus aging recital hall.

Ransom said she hopes that can be completed by 2025 when the school celebrates its centennial.

