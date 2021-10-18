-
Financial forecasts show another slight down tick for Delaware’s revenues, leaving budget writers to find another $4.9 million to balance the governor’s…
-
One of Gov. Jack Markell’s closest allies in his cabinet is leaving after seven years as his budget director.Ann Visalli has worked with Markell for 17…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s (D) proposed changes to state worker health benefits are getting pummeled by lawmakers in early budget hearings.Markell is trying to…
-
State employees look likely to pay more for or have their health benefits cut in order to prune a sizable projected deficit next year.A task force of…
-
When President Obama proposed new federal overtime thresholds in June, his administration anticipated it could affect about 5 million people in the United…
-
State workers could see another hit to their paycheck next year as budget officials project a $130 million gap in bankrolling Delaware’s health benefits…
-
State officials voted Friday to increase what public workers’ pay for their health benefits to fill a projected budget shortfall, but still need another…
-
Consistently falling revenues have prompted state officials to issue a series of cost-cutting measures – including a moratorium on non-essential…
-
The state worker health insurance reserve account has been drained as lawmakers and others continue to debate how to reshape public employee…