Sen. Chris Coons is calling for improvements to the Northeast rail infrastructure. President Biden is shifting his focus this week towards a $3 trillion…
The train ride between Wilmington and Newark should be faster now, with the completion of a nearly twenty-year project to build a new rail line through…
First State highways aren’t the only place travelers will find very crowded this Thanksgiving holiday.The Wilmington train station will also be extra…
The roughly $60 million project that began last summer now heads into its second phase. State and city officials broke ground Wednesday on construction of…
Siemens USA unveiled its new train facility in New Castle Wednesday, putting over a dozen people to work.The company hopes to add more jobs down the road.…
One of Amtrak’s most loyal customers, Vice President Joe Biden, announced Friday the company will buy 28 new high-speed trains to pep up travel in the…
Transportation officials want visitors from the south heading to Philadelphia for the Pope’s upcoming visit to take mass transit. "Do not drive, number…
Amtrak will install inward-facing cameras to monitor engineers on Northeast Corridor trains. Delaware's U.S. senators are praising the move, which comes…