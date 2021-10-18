-
Delaware gets a failing grade from the American Lung Association on its efforts to restrict flavored tobacco products access.The American Lung Association…
-
The American Lung Association says the state of Delaware should go even further with its laws regulating smoking. Delaware raised the legal age to…
-
Health advocates warn a Trump administration plan allowing states to decide on their own how much coal pollution to cut could cost Delaware money and…
-
Woodbridge High School in Greenwood is getting a grant from the American Lung Association. The $12,500 grant aims to help the school’s wellness center…
-
A new report from the American Lung Association slaps New Castle County with a failing air quality grade for the 19th year in a row.New Castle County…
-
Delaware still has a lot of work to do in curbing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, according to a new report from the American Lung…